Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz sent shockwaves on Twitter after posting a photo with his adopted son, Nestor, who comes from Cuba. The post came a day after Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) suggested that Republicans don’t understand what it’s like to have nonwhite children. Gaetz sharply rebuked Richmond after that suggestion. “You’re claiming you have more concern about my family than I do — who in the hell do you think you are?” Gaetz said.

“For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor,” Gaetz tweeted. “We share no blood but he is my life.”

Nestor is 19 and came to Florida from Cuba when he was 12. He’ll be going to college soon.

“I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.” Gaetz added.

Some on social media have expressed doubts about Gaetz’s claim, which seems to have prompted Gaetz’s sister Erin to post a number of corroborative tweets:

Nevertheless, there are perhaps hundreds of tweets, if not thousands from the left making all sorts of accusations:

Did you notice a theme here? Aren’t these tweets the epitome of homophobia? You can bet that if Gaetz were a Democrat, and it was conservatives raising questions about his sexuality and insinuating an improper relationship there’d be endless media coverage about how their reaction proved that Republicans are homophobic. I don’t know anything about Matt Gaetz’s sexuality, but if you assume he is gay, what does it say about your opinion of homosexual men if you imply that there must something improper about a gay man adopting a son?

In most circumstances, you’d be called out as a homophobe. So, let’s call out the blatant homophobia of the self-righteous left, shall we?

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

