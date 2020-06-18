http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/e86-_n8wBbg/

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to call John Bolton, his longest serving national security adviser, a “Wacko,” a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war,” a “sick puppy,” “incompetent” and a “dope” who he “happily dumped.”

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

President Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent! https://t.co/vVW3rKiwSz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

That’s all in response to The Room Where It Happened, Bolton’s upcoming memoir that documents a series of shocking examples of Trump’s foreign policy blunders and alleged impeachable conduct.

Whatever “terrible reviews” Trump says the book has — and to be clear, the Times review was fairly brutal — Bolton’s memoir is at the top of Amazon’s best seller list as of this writing, likely thanks in no small part to the president’s war against it.

While some might find it remarkable to see Trump attacking someone he hired to serve as national security adviser, a top position in the White House, as a “sick puppy,” the reality is that this is actually rather typical for this president.

Turns out, there’s a long line of people hired to work for the Trump administration in senior positions over the last three years, only to see the president destroy them via tweet after they departed the White House.

Let’s take a walk down Twitter Memory Lane and remind ourselves of the senior Trump administration officials who were apparently smart enough for Trump to hire, but once they left the administration, developed the intellectual capacity of a “rock.”

Rex Tillerson: Former Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

James Mattis: Former Secretary of Defense

…His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom “brought home the bacon”. I didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

John Kelly: Former White House Chief of Staff

….which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do. His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that “John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.” Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Michael Flynn: Former White House National Security Adviser

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

Steve Bannon: Former White House Chief Strategist

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Jeff Sessions: Former Attorney General

Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big… https://t.co/AJPUBTPCnT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Anthony Scaramucci: Former White House Communications Director

….got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Omarosa Manigault Newman: Former Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Alexander Vindman: Former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Don McGahn: Former White House Counsel

I was NOT going to fire Bob Mueller, and did not fire Bob Mueller. In fact, he was allowed to finish his Report with unprecedented help from the Trump Administration. Actually, lawyer Don McGahn had a much better chance of being fired than Mueller. Never a big fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

