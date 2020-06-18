http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mcGXee1sh4g/

Actor Mark Ruffalo is pushing the effort to defund the police by demanding that New York City “demilitarize” its police force and that the NYPD cut $1 billion from its budget.

“Dear @NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCoJo, & @NYCCouncil,” the left-wing actor tweeted on Thursday, “this is your moment to lead the nation. Please demilitarize the police and cut $1 billion out of NYPD’s $6 billion budget and invest it in our youth & communities of color.”

Attached to Ruffalo’s tweet is a video by a group calling itself Change the NYPD, which is part of the group NYC Budget Justice. The goal of the group is to “defund the NYPD, invest in communities, and make New York safer.” The video attached is yet another celebrity-filled production, where people are being urged to rise up to force the city leaders to implement another liberal agenda.

Dear @NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCoJo, & @NYCCouncil, this is your moment to lead the nation. Please demilitarize the police and cut $1 billion out of NYPD’s $6 billion budget and invest it in our youth & communities of color. #NYCBudgetJustice #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/iSFGoVDaHR — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 18, 2020

Ruffalo, of course, is an extreme left-wing activist and Trump hater. Early this year, for instance, the Avengers: Endgame star said world governments should designate Trump as “public enemy no. one.” And a few years ago Ruffalo was openly calling for President Trump to be “removed from office.”

But the actor, who’s made millions thanks to his roles in the Marvel Avengers franchise, also called for an end to capitalism. In December Ruffalo claimed capitalism is “killing us.” And when announcing his support for openly socialist candidate Bernie Sanders, Ruffalo again called for an end to the very system that made him immensely rich. His net worth is an estimated $35 million.

