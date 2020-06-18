https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503469-melania-trump-ben-carson-view-emancipation-proclamation-at-national

First lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpMelania Trump, Ben Carson view Emancipation Proclamation at National Archives The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue Melania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book MORE on Thursday toured the National Archives to view the Emancipation Proclamation and the order that gives significance to Juneteenth on the eve of the holiday.

Trump was joined by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonMelania Trump, Ben Carson view Emancipation Proclamation at National Archives Ben Carson: Trump will ‘get there’ on understanding players kneeling to protest The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue MORE, according to the first lady’s office. The two viewed the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, as well as the 13th and 19th Amendments.

The 13th Amendment formally outlawed slavery, while the 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote and was ratified nearly 100 years ago. The first lady earlier this week launched a children’s art project intended to promote the centennial of the women’s suffrage movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The First Lady and Secretary Carson also viewed General Order Number 3, the proclamation which was announced on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that all slaves were freed,” the first lady’s office said in a readout of the visit. “The document was particularly relevant given its significance to Juneteenth, the annual day of commemoration to celebrate and mark the end of slavery.”

The first lady’s visit to the archives came amid a national debate over racial injustice and police brutality and one day after President Trump Donald John TrumpOklahoma venue management asks Trump campaign for health plan ahead of rally Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading ‘lies,’ ‘fully-spun half-truths’ and ‘falsehoods’ Twitter flags Trump tweet featuring fake CNN chyron as ‘manipulated media’ MORE gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal in which he took credit for making Juneteenth “famous” by initially scheduling a campaign rally for that day before rescheduling it in the face of criticism.

“I did something good. I made it famous. I made Juneteenth very famous,” the president said. “It’s actually an important event, it’s an important time. But nobody had heard of it. Very few people have heard of it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

