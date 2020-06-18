http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1kwo_2UFw8I/

Former University of Colorado player Alfred Williams has revived an accusation that Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy called him the n-word back in 1989, when Gundy was still a college student playing for Oklahoma State.

Williams made the accusation in an interview with the Oklahoman on Wednesday.

“I remember that it was the first time that the University of Colorado beat Oklahoma State while I was there,” Williams told paper. “It was a big win. It really was a big win.

“And I remember Mike Gundy called me the N-word. That’s what I remember,” Williams added.

Williams said that he heard Gundy use the word twice during Colorado’s 41-17 win against Oklahoma State back in 1989. Still, he said that he does not want Gundy to lose his job over the decades-old accusation. He just wants an apology.

Neither Gundy nor Oklahoma State has replied to Williams’ accusations.

The latest claims came on the tail of the displeasure announced by several OSU players who were upset to see Gundy in a photo posted to social media wearing a t-shit from cable news network OAN.

Despite previous comments praising the network, Gundy came out on Wednesday to say he was disgusted by the network’s criticism of Black Lives Matters, and apologized for wearing the t-shirt.

