http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p2yl9bkUfWw/

Thursday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book, “In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”

Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed that Bolton remained silent on speaking out against Trump “until he could make money” with his book. Bolton also failed his “duty” to protect and defend the United States and its Constitution by keeping quiet, according to Scarborough.

“When he’s commander in chief, and he’s in charge of the nuclear codes — he’s got the nuclear codes — and he’s in charge of the United States government’s executive branch, they have a duty, immediately, to go to Capitol Hill, if they don’t want to talk in the press, to testify behind closed doors, to intel committees behind closed doors, to Armed Services Committees, to Foreign Affairs Committees and let them know the ship of state is in the hands of a madman, or at least in the hands of an ignorant man who doesn’t have the temperament or the intellect to effectively run the country. James Mattis didn’t do that. Rex Tillerson didn’t do that. John Bolton most glaringly did not do that –”

“Until he could make money,” Brzezinski interjected.

“Right, until such time he could make money,” Scarborough continued. “And so, you do have a duty. You do have a responsibility. If you think, as John Bolton believes, clearly, that the president is unfit for office, that the president is so ignorant that he doesn’t know Finland is not a part of Russia, if he’s so ignorant that when he’s in a meeting with Theresa May, then the United Kingdom’s prime minister, somebody points out that Britain’s a nuclear power and he was shocked by that fact, then yeah, John Bolton has that … clear responsibility to the nation that he took an oath to, and he swore to protect and defend the Constitution to the United States. He had that duty. He failed that duty bluntly. Kelly failed that duty, Mattis failed that duty, everybody that served with this president and left and remained silent — kept their peace — failed their duty.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

