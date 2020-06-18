https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/msnbc-host-bolton-cashing-betrayal-country/

(FOX NEWS) — Tell-all books that offer a damning depiction of President Trump are often embraced by news networks, but MSNBC host Chris Hayes blasted former national security adviser John Bolton for the release of his new book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

Hayes began by arguing that the GOP is more the “party of John Bolton” than the “party of Donald Trump,” noting that he served in the last two Republican administrations and claiming he’s a “vicious bureaucratic infighter” who is “duplicitous,” “untrustworthy,” and “extremely militaristic.”

“He’s a completely morally odious individual you wouldn’t want in your organization or anywhere around you,” Hayes told viewers before mentioning Bolton was behind the breaking up of the White House pandemic response unit and advocated for intervention in Iraq under President Bush. “John Bolton could spend the rest of his life like Lady MacBeth trying to wash the blood off his hands and it would be there still.”

