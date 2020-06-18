https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-rep-matt-gaetz-son-nestor-go-tucker-carlson-democrat-lawmaker-hurls-insults-video/

Earlier today Democrat lawmaker Cedric Richmond (D-LA) hurled racist insults at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his son during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

During the hearing Democrat Richmond attacked Republican lawmakers in the room who “have never lived in my shoes.”

Rep. Gaetz then countered the Democrat for assuming no Republican member do not have different race family members.

Channel News 8 reported:

Richmond acknowledged that he knows Republicans on the committee who “have black grandchildren,” but he added, “It is about black males, black people in the streets that are getting killed, and if one of them happens to be your kid, I am concerned about them, too. And clearly I am more concerned about him than you are.” Gaetz then responded to Richmond: “You are claiming you have more concern for your family than I do? Who in the hell do you think you are? That is outrageous.” .@RepMattGaetz pushed back, ending with this exchange: Richmond: It’s about black people… getting killed… if one of them happens to be your kid… I’m more concerned about him than you! Gaetz: Who the hell do you think you are?!#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/DcWZO6WOtv — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) June 18, 2020 “Was that a nerve?” Richmond responded. “You’re damn right that was a nerve,” Gaetz said before Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chair of the committee, called for order.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges

Rep. Richmond did not apologize for his racist attacks.

Following the hearing Matt Gaetz posted photos on twitter of himself and his son from Cuba.

For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/JB96wzOzYU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

Tonight Rep. Matt Gaetz joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the clash with Rep. Richmond.

During the interview Matt’s son Nestor joined the two on TV.

This was an incredible interview!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]