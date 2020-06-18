https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/new-orleans-mayor-latoya-cantrell-cheers-black-lives-matter-except-outside-house/

Another Democrat hypocrite.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell supports the Black Lives Matter protesters 100%.

Except when they protest outside her home.

She supports the radical leftist protesters to harass you – just not her.

Cantrell released this message after the mob went to her home.



Mayor Cantrell then put her message on Twitter.

An Open Letter, from Mayor LaToya Cantrell:

To the people of New Orleans: We are at a pivotal moment when systematic racism, structural inequality and a global pandemic have converged to challenge us in a way that is unprecedented. Please listen. Love you New Orleans 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0hY2WHiL1H — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 17, 2020

Here are the protesters.

Protesters gathered outside of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s home today, calling for a shift in funding from police to support the city’s hospitality workers. They also protested other issues like police brutality and racism. See more photos here: https://t.co/aaqAQ8m2eA pic.twitter.com/1U4MQno2Zb — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) June 13, 2020

So she thinks it’s OK if they hit up your home?

NOLA.com reported:

Five days after hundreds of protesters swarmed the outside of her Broadmoor home demanding support for hospitality workers, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a scathing rebuke of their actions, saying they scared her daughter and should take their concerns to state lawmakers. In an open letter released late Tuesday, Cantrell praised the Black Lives Matter movement that has inspired protests across the nation in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, but condemned demonstrators who used the movement’s rallying cry when they converged on her home.

