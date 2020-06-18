https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/new-orleans-mayor-latoya-cantrell-cheers-black-lives-matter-except-outside-house/

Another Democrat hypocrite.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell supports the Black Lives Matter protesters 100%.
Except when they protest outside her home.

She supports the radical leftist protesters to harass you – just not her.

Cantrell released this message after the mob went to her home.

Mayor Cantrell then put her message on Twitter.

Here are the protesters.

So she thinks it’s OK if they hit up your home?

NOLA.com reported:

Five days after hundreds of protesters swarmed the outside of her Broadmoor home demanding support for hospitality workers, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a scathing rebuke of their actions, saying they scared her daughter and should take their concerns to state lawmakers.

In an open letter released late Tuesday, Cantrell praised the Black Lives Matter movement that has inspired protests across the nation in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, but condemned demonstrators who used the movement’s rallying cry when they converged on her home.

