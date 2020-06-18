https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/new-report-1-5-million-jobless-claims-filed/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new jobless claims last week was 1.5 million, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

Economists had predicted that 1.3 million people would claim unemployment benefits.

Thursday’s Labor report comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus could nearly be over as businesses start to reopen across the country.

