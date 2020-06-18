https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-city-to-enter-phase-two-of-reopening-on-june-22-mayor_3393400.html

NEW YORK—New York City will begin phase two of reopening on June 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing continued improvements in CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus data.

Offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, hair salons, and barbershops are among the businesses allowed to reopen their doors during phase two.

“We’ve seen consistent progress and it is time to say to everyone get ready for phase two,” de Blasio told a daily news conference.

De Blasio signed an executive order on Thursday launching the “Open Restaurants” initiative that will allow restaurants, cafes, and bars that serve food to apply to utilize certain spaces like sidewalks for outdoor dining.

Backyard and patio seating will also be allowed. De Blasio said the initiative will help an estimated 5,000 restaurants and save some 45,000 jobs.

The mayor also announced that playgrounds will reopen on Monday across the city.

