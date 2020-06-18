https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/newt-gingrich-generations-brainwashing-paying-off-left/

The hatred for America expressed in the tearing down of statues, defacing of monuments, intimidation of those who stand for the anthem, and the canceling of politically incorrect thought is the result of three generations of brainwashing by the left, contends former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“If we want America to survive as a constitutional republic under the rule of law, which protects the right of free speech and is dedicated to the belief that each one of us is endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, we have no choice but to fight to defeat the anti-Americans and reassert our nation,” he writes for FoxNews.com.

The indoctrination began in earnest in the 1960s, Gingrich said, when the German-born University of California, San Diego, professor Herbert Marcuse began teaching the philosophical foundation of Marxism to American students.

“We have watched the hard left, the America-hating totalitarians who want to define acceptable speech, as they took over the academic world,” Gingrich writes.

TRENDING: Stacey Abrams makes major Biden VP announcement after months of auditioning

The college boards, comprised largely of people regarded as sound community leaders, refused to fight.

“Public universities and colleges continued to hire vehement anti-American professors, the state legislatures and governors refused to fight,” he says. “Alumni continued to give to schools, which were teaching their own children and grandchildren to despise them.”

He says it should have been clear that graduates “who had been taught systematic falsehoods would take those falsehoods into their jobs.”

He notes President Ronald Reagan’s famous line that “the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

Reagan, in fact, warned of the rise of anti-Americanism in his farewell address in 1989 after defeating Marxism in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. Younger parents, he said at the time, “aren’t sure that an unambivalent appreciation of America is the right thing to teach modern children.”

Gingrich noted the latest influence on media, with “the self-righteous fanatics of the New York Times” recently getting their opinion editor fired “for the sin of publishing a conservative senator’s op-ed.” He was referring to Tom Cotton of Arkansas defending President Trump’s consideration of the deployment of

A Philadelphia Inquirer editor was fired for running the headline “Buildings Matter Too.”

“In case after case, the new fanaticism is imposing a thought police model reinforced by the Maoist tradition of public confession and group solidarity,” he writes.

Teen Vogue: Karl Marx!

One example of the brainwashing of youth is an article about “anti-capitalist scholar” Karl Marx that was spotlighted Wednesday on Twitter by Teen Vogue magazine, which published it in 2018.

The writer, Adryan Corcione, praised Marx’s influence, noting “The Communist Manifesto” co-author “inspired social movements in Soviet Russia, China, Cuba, Argentina, Ghana, Burkina Faso, and more.”

And major historic figures such as Malcolm X and Helen Keller “integrated Marxist theory into their work decades after his death.”

She discussed how teens “learn the legacy of Marx’s ideas and how they’re relevant to the current political climate,” citing two high school teachers who teach Marxist theory.

Corionce said teacher strikes taking place at the time weren’t “necessarily Marxist movements” but they demonstrated the “tensions between classes” that Marx wrote about remain.

“While you may not necessarily identify as a Marxist, socialist, or communist, you can still use Karl Marx’s ideas to use history and class struggles to better understand how the current sociopolitical climate in America came to be,” she wrote. “Instead of looking at President Donald Trump’s victory in November 2016 as a snapshot, we can turn to the bigger picture of what previous events lead us up to the current moment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

