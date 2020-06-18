https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nypd-cops-may-strike-july-4-let-city-independence-without-cops/

NYPD cops are reportedly kicking around plans to strike on July 4 to ‘let the city have its independence without cops.’

New York’s finest are fed up with the anit-police movement taking the country by storm following the death of George Floyd.

Democrat Gov Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio fanned the flames and attacked their own police department as George Floyd rioters beat NYPD cops and ran over officers.

The cops are fed up and may just give the city what they want: no cops.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges

New York Post reported:

A pair of fliers making their rounds among NYPD officers are encouraging them to call out sick July 4th — as retribution for police reform and a perceived anti-cop climate following the outrage over high-profile police killings of unarmed black men across the country, multiple cops told The Post. One message calls for the strike to kick off at 3 p.m. July 4. “NYPD cops will strike on July 4th to let the city have their independence without cops,” the message, which is being passed among cops via text, according to sources. “Cops that say we can’t strike because of the Taylor Law,” the message reads, referencing a law that makes public worker stoppages punishable with fines and jail time. “The people and this city doesn’t [sic] honor us why honor them [sic].”

A “blue flu” began rapidly spreading this week after crooked Fulton DA filed murder charges against Officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend.

Atlanta police officers reportedly called out from their shifts last night following the DA’s disgusting press conference.

Last night over 40 officers from the LAPD called out of work. This is after 43 called out on Monday.

The LAPD is reportedly having trouble paying officers after the violent Black Lives Matter riots and looting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

