http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AF0QNZwiZ-s/nytimes-washington-post-back-new-diversity-efforts-after-protests-20200619-p55454.html

Bon Appetit also said it would improve pay inequities and “prioritise people of colour” as it sought a new top editor, and that its coverage would “center, rather than patronise, the contributions of marginalised people.”

The Post said it will add more than a dozen new editors and reporters on beats that deal with race, including a managing editor for diversity and inclusion.

Loading

The new roles will include a Race in America writer, beats on criminal justice, white nationalism/domestic terrorism and health disparities. It will also have “unconscious bias training” for managers, add an HR director devoted to diversity and release a diversity report for the entire company.

The New York Times said senior leaders would develop a long-term strategy for diversity in the workplace that will deliver a plan by the end of the year, and the “top of the company,” including heads of desks and departments, will go to racial equity training.