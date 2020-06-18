http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6UVt-RtUXtY/

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday, described former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened” as “deep swamp revenge porn.”

Navarro said, “What I would like to do is tell you a little about John Bolton I knew when he was here at the White House. I do think the Book Deal Big Lie Bolton moniker does suffice. He begged, he literally begged, and I saw him beg to try to get in to be the national security advisor. The minute he got in here, what he did in that building right over there was set up the National Security Office as an autonomous zone with him literally as the warlord. Big issues like China, he had nothing to do with it and didn’t want anything to do with. He spent a lot of time trying to engineer coups in places like Venezuela. He was good at acquiring turf within the NSA, but he had no clue what to actually do with it. One of the biggest surprises I had with him was he was one of the worst administrators that I’ve seen pass here in three and a half years.”

He continued, “He talks about this pattern of behavior with the president. I would simply say the pattern of John Bolton’s behavior, this is a repeatable pattern, in the Bush administration the big lie he told there was Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. He used that for the campaign to invade Iraq. That cost us tremendous amounts of blood and treasure. That’s something that the president absolutely opposed. And then when he left the Bush administration, what did he do? He did the same kind of revenge porn. This is deep swamp revenge porn on the part of John Bolton. He did the same thing with the Bush administration.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

