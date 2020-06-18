http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LQjUOGZnXS4/
Never mind alternative facts. What about her alternative face?
Kellyanne Conway looked noticeably different during a Fox News appearance Monday, causing speculation she may have had work done.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg told Page Six that the White House counselor’s smoothed-out appearance could be the result of procedures including “injections like Botox, and either fat transfer to the face or fillers, an upper and lower eyelid lift, face-lift and a nose job.”
Greenberg notes that her “cheekbones seem lifted and she doesn’t seem to have extra skin around her eyes” and that her “nose tip is more shapely and smaller.”