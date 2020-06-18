https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/protests/2020/06/18/id/972929

A majority of young voters say they are supporting former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump on Election Day, according to a new poll.

A Forbes Under 30 Voter Survey, conducted by Zogby, published Thursday shows that Trump’s support from likely voters ages 18-29 has slipped again.

In a head-to-head matchup, 60% of likely young voters say they would vote for Biden if the election was held today, compared to 31% who say they would reelect Trump.

Other poll results show:

53% of likely young voters say it would be impossible to change their mind on who they are voting for.

60% of likely young voters say they do not approve Trump’s handling of protests and race relations in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

59% of likely young voters say they believe there are systemic problems with many police departments across the nation.

Forbes has been polling young, likely voters since January. Trump’s support from young voters slipped from 34% in May to 31% in June. His highest level of support from young voters came in March with 37% of young likely voters saying they would back him. Biden’s support has increased six percentage points from May to June. Biden’s lowest level of support was 51% back in January.

This poll installment surveyed 1,016 likely voters ages 18-29 on June 14. The margin of error for the poll is 3.1 percentage points.

