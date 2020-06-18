http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8TMB1OTlSxk/

SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo mocked President Donald Trump behind his back during US negotiations with North Korea, former national security adviser John Bolton has claimed.

In his upcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton said Pompeo slipped him a note mocking Trump during a 2018 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“He is so full of s**t,” the note said, according to an excerpt from Bolton’s book obtained by The New York Times on Wednesday.

A month after the meeting, Pompeo dismissed Trump‘s diplomatic efforts with North Korea and said there was “zero probability of success,” Bolton wrote.

Bolton described several instances in which Trump expressed willingness to stop criminal investigations “to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked,” pointing to cases involving big firms in China and Turkey.

“The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton wrote, adding that he told Attorney General William Barr about his concerns.

Trump’s former national security adviser alleged that the president blatantly used trade negotiations to further his own political agenda.

Bolton claimed Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to purchase bulks of American agricultural goods to help him win farm states in the upcoming presidential election, according to the Times.

Last night Trump hit back, telling the Wall Street Journal: “He is a liar … everybody in the White House hated John Bolton.”

He also called Bolton a “a washed-up guy” who broke the law” in a separate interview with Fox.

The president was “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.”

Aside from his foreign policy blunders, Bolton’s book claims that Trump didn’t know basic world facts and geography.

Trump apparently didn’t know that Britain is a nuclear power and wondered whether Finland, a Scandinavian country, is part of Russia, Bolton claimed.

The 71-year-old former attorney said intelligence briefings with the president were a waste of time because “much of the time was spent listening to Trump, rather than Trump listening to the briefers.”

Bolton accused Trump of pitting staff against each other, citing an instance where the president told him Mike Pompeo’s predecessor Rex Tillerson once referred to then-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley using a sexist term.

Bolton was booted out of Trump’s administration last fall after the two butted heads over how to handle foreign policy changes in Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea.

The claims made in his book are especially shocking given his conservative leanings and decades of experience working in Republican administrations.

The president filed a lawsuit on Tuesday attempting to halt the publishing of Bolton’s tell-all book, claiming that it contains classified material.

Trump told reporters on Monday his former cabinet member will have “a strong criminal problem” if the book hits the market.

Donald Trump’s ex-NSA John Bolton calls the president a ‘liar’ in new interview as battle over Bolton book continues

