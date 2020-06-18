https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/portland-police-jump-action-clamp-autonomous-zone-protect-mayor-ted-wheelers-apartment/

After weeks of standing down and letting the protests turn into riots, the Portland police finally sprung into action early Thursday morning, as a group of protesters had established the hip “autonomous zone” in Northwest Portland. The police cleared everyone out and crews started cleaning up the mess.

This apparent change in bureau tactics might be because the protesters were doing this right out front of vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler’s apartment.

The Oregonian reports:

The 21st night of daily demonstrations lasted long into the morning Thursday, as police took down makeshift barriers and cleared protesters from the Pearl District as the city began to awaken. Late Wednesday night, protesters in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Glisan Street, near Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condominium, erected the barricades out of dumpsters and wooden pallets. They declared it the Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone, naming it after a man killed by Portland police in 2018. Demonstrators in the zone were demanding the investigation into Kimmons’ death be reopened. Police estimated about 50 protesters remained in the area about 5:30 a.m., when police declared it an unlawful assembly and closed the area. An officer on the scene this morning told KATU (2) she was aware of one arrest made but gave no further details. Police said they intervened because they were worried about protesters having more interaction with the public as the day started. Officials said they had received reports of one person in the area with a rifle. Police said demonstrators also shined lasers and lights at nearby buildings and caused extensive damage to area businesses. By 6 a.m., teams of officers were disassembling the barriers and most protesters had left. Wheeler was seen cleaning up trash in the area after the protesters left.

In the process, the police made multiple declarations of “shelter in place” orders:

This is the Portland Police. We are requesting Portland residents stay inside their residence and shelter in place. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 18, 2020

Officers are clearing the closed area. Arrests are being made. Leave the area immediately or you are subject to arrest or force. Residents in the area shelter in place. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 18, 2020

(Yes, the rainbow badge is real, as PPB are active participants in Pride Month)

Apparently one of the autonomous zone guards had what looks be an AK47:

Video report via KOIN 6 news:

[embedded content]

Video of the aftermath via KATU news:

The official Portland police press release reads:

A second group gathered downtown near the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue between Southwest Main and Southwest Madison Street. This group blocked the street for nearly an hour, throwing projectiles such as oranges, at the Justice Center doors. Meanwhile, a third group started gathering in the Pearl District, setting up several tents near the 900 block of Northwest Glisan Street. Around 10 p.m., the group that had gathered outside the Justice Center began marching in a northwesterly direction towards the group on Northwest Glisan Street. The two groups joined together on the 1000 block of NW Glisan Street. Once both groups were together, the demonstrators on NW Glisan Street shined several lasers and lights at Pearl District buildings. The demonstrators set up several more tents and many people sat in the street. Around 11:50 p.m., demonstrators started moving dumpsters, pallets, and other items which could be used as barricades to surrounding city blocks. Demonstrators caused extensive damage to buildings and businesses in the area. A man was observed carrying a rifle in the crowd(PHOTO). The demonstrators named this area an “autonomous zone.” Over the course of the evening, several hundred demonstrators left the area, but several hundred remained. At approximately 5:30 a.m., there were still an estimated fifty people in the area. An unlawful assembly was declared in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue east to NW Park Avenue and NW Irving Street south to NW Everett Street. The sound truck made announcements for those in the area to leave and for residents in the area to shelter in place. At about 5:40 a.m., Officers began clearing the area. One arrest was made and the rest of the people in the area dispersed. 27 year-old Hailley Nolan was charged with Interfering with a Police Officer and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Clean-up for the area was coordinated and crews immediately responded to the scene.

