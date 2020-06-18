https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-mayor-police-autonomous-zone/2020/06/18/id/972966

Police reclaimed several blocks in Portland that hundreds of protesters took over as an “autonomous zone” in front of the apartment of Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler, KOIN 6 TV reported.

Authorities dismantled barricades and tents in the process of clearing the area of protesters.

Meanwhile, more than 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Wheeler to resign.

The Portland autonomous zone, named “Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone,” lasted only a few hours before police began to dismantle the barricade Thursday morning. Kimmons was a black man who was shot and killed by police in Portland in 2018.

Protesters were demonstrating the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. They were also upset the Portland City Council decided Wednesday to take only $16 million from the Portland Police Department’s budget. The protesters wanted more than $50 million extracted from the department’s funding.

Police arrested only one protester at the demonstration and told residents near the autonomous area to stay inside while the blocks were reclaimed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

