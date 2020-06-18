https://thehill.com/homenews/media/503346-pro-trump-activist-booted-from-flight-for-not-wearing-mask

Pro-Trump activist Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask in an incident caught on video by New York Times reporter Astead Herndon on Wednesday.

The ejection on a flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Fort-Worth occurred Wednesday morning and was recorded by Herndon, who serves as a Times national political reporter and CNN political analyst.

The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times on Twitter.

there is currently a mutiny on my flight to tulsa (via dallas) because a guy is refusing to wear a mask and the flight can’t take off — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020

“Sir, are you wishing not to wear a mask today?” a flight attendant asked Straka

“I would prefer not to,” Straka replied before later adding, “You’re asking me to do something that’s not a law.”

The flight attendant responded by explaining that the request is part of a “procedure American Airlines follows.”

There is currently no law that mandates passengers must wear masks while on a flight, but all major U.S. airlines, including American, announced on May 11 new policies that call on all passengers and flight crew members to wear face coverings. Exceptions are provided for children, people with certain medical conditions and for while passengers are eating and drinking.

Straka told the flight attendant he had a medical condition, but did not specify what the condition was and did not provide any documentation regarding it. He was eventually ejected from the flight after a delay, drawing applause from passengers.

he just got off the plane and ppl applauded lmaooo — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020

“This is insane. Absolutely insane,” Straka in a Periscope video after the ejection. “We don’t even have a choice anymore.”

Straka is the founder of the ‘#WalkAway Campaign’ launched in 2018 which “encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”

President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE congratulated Straka in a Oct. 2018 tweet shortly after the campaign was launched.

#Walkaway Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The “#WalkAway Campaign” is currently selling face masks for $20, according to its website.

