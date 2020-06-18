https://www.theepochtimes.com/programming-alert-new-documentary-exposes-how-ccp-is-manipulating-america_3393314.html

They have learned to stay away from sensitive topics, they are afraid of supporting Taiwan, and they fear the consequences of criticizing the government. They must pay close attention to the government’s likes and dislikes, to decide when to keep their mouths shut.

We are not talking about people in China. This is happening in the United States.

And who is this government that is constantly keeping a watchful eye? It is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The regime in Beijing, thousands of miles away.

In recent years, the CCP has invested huge sums of money into its “Grand External Propaganda” campaign, actively pushing the CCP’s mouthpiece media into the international community to expand the regime’s influence. The Communist regime, one that advocates dictatorship and atheism, has launched an ideological war against the United States, and the regime’s influence has been expanding. This invisible, dark force has quietly penetrated all levels of American society, with most Americans unaware.

Over the decades, with persistent propaganda efforts and careful underground operations, the CCP has accumulated its influence like an iceberg accumulates a large, dangerous mass of ice hidden below the surface. The pandemic has given the United States and indeed the world a glimpse of that iceberg.

Here we give you our latest in-depth report “Manipulating America—The Chinese Communist Playbook,” to help you clear away the fog concealing this very dangerous iceberg.

Premiering on June 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET:

China In Focus YouTube Channel:

bit.ly/CIFsub

The Epoch Times website:

https://www.theepochtimes.com

NTD website:

https://www.ntd.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

