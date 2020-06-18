https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/publishing-staff-threaten-quit-unless-jk-rowlings-new-book-canceled/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Staff at Publishing house Hachette have threatened to quit unless the company cancels its association with JK Rowling and scraps plans to publish her new book because they argue the author is ‘transphobic’.

The Daily Mail reported that “Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book” over Rowling’s recent assertions that biological sex is real and that there are only two genders.

