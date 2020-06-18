https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/matt-gaetz-calls-democrat-lawmakers-support-radical-anti-cop-group-wants-abolish-ice-borders-america/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went off yesterday during the House hearing on police reform. Gaetz called out Democrats for not accepting any GOP amendments to their legislation – even ones they agreed with. And then Rep. Gaetz got real honest and called out today’s Democrats for their ultimate goal in taking down the entire country.

Gaetz did not sugar coat the Democrat agenda for America.

Rep. Gaetz: This is no longer about policing, it is precisely about what the Black Vision’s Minnesota Group attempted to accomplish. Defund the police. Defund border patrol. Eliminate borders altogether. Get rid of the military and get rid of the United States of America. That’s their vision for the country. (laughter) Matt Gaetz, it’s what you’re raising money for Mr. Chairman. It’s what your colleagues are raising money for. I showed this in the last committee hearing, members can check it out that a member of this committee, members of the Democratic caucus, were raising money for an organization that wants to destroy the United States of America. They want to dismantle the state. How dare you! How dare any of you question our motives when we are trying to preserve what is special about this country… Winning does not mean for all of you getting a bill. You’d rather sit here and smear us, smear our families, smear our motives than actually legislate.

Rep. Gaetz was referring to tweets from the Black Visions Minnnesota group linked to his Democrat colleagues in Congress.

Gaetz called out Democrat Pramila Jayapal for raising money for this radical group that calls to abolish cops, ICE and the United States of America.

Gaetz is an Animal!

