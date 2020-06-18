http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bvucR3bkXK4/503428-roberts-sparks-backlash-from-conservative-senators-with-daca-ruling

Conservative senators are fuming over the Supreme Court’s ruling blocking President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE‘s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and, in particular, Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the opinion.

The 5-4 ruling was the latest blow to both the Trump administration and judicial conservatives on Capitol Hill, after a Monday decision that workers can’t be fired for being gay or transgender.

Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonHillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta Republicans, DOJ propose scaling back social media liability protections Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it’s time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases MORE (R-Ark.) said Roberts was posturing as a “Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected. I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices on the Court,” Cotton said.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBoring is Biden’s ‘Trump’ card Overnight Health Care: Pence says panic over second coronavirus wave ‘overblown’ | Texas hits new high for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations | Trump health officials pledge vaccine will be free to the ‘vulnerable’ 180 Democrats ask House leadership for clean energy assistance MORE (R-Texas) railed against Roberts during a Senate floor speech.

“Judging is not a game. It’s not supposed to be a game but sadly over recent years more and more, Chief Justice Roberts has been playing games with the court to achieve the policy outcomes he desires,” Cruz said.

Roberts sided with the court’s liberal wing on Thursday when it blocked the Trump administration’s plan to end an Obama-era program that shields nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Roberts also joined Trump nominee Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchFranklin Graham sounds off on SCOTUS ruling over LGBTQ worker rights The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Bending the COVID-19 curve proves temporary for many states Obama wishes country a ‘Happy Pride month’ after SCOTUS decision protecting LGBTQ rights MORE on the Monday ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioHillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta Republicans, DOJ propose scaling back social media liability protections Trump signs bill to sanction Chinese officials over Uighur rights MORE (R-Fla.) said that the Supreme Court increasingly “appears to be legislating.”

“What really troubles a lot of people is that some of the folks that the Republican Party has put on this bench … because they say that they understand that their job is to interpret the law, not to write it, are becoming activists,” Rubio said. “It’s concerning.”

When a reporter noted that it sounded like he was frustrated with Roberts, Rubio added: “Obviously Roberts has been at the core at some of these decisions.”

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta Republicans, DOJ propose scaling back social media liability protections Republicans face long odds of changing provision on Confederate-named bases MORE (R-Mo.), in a tweet, said that it was the “most disappointing week” for the Supreme Court in years.

“The problem here is what you’ve essentially done is you’ve said … one administration can put in a set of rules by executive fiat but then another administration … can’t reverse those rules,” Hawley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he was disappointed in Roberts, Hawley added that he thought justices were capable but he was “disappointed in the decision for sure.”

“I’m disappointed with this pattern that we’re seeing,” he added. “This is not a good week for textualists.”

It’s hardly the first time Roberts, who was appointed to the court by President George W. Bush, has rankled Republicans.

Roberts joined with the court’s liberal wing in 2019 when it ruled that the Trump administration did not give an adequate reason for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, blocking the question for at least the time being.

He also joined with the liberal wing in a 2012 ruling that upheld Obamacare’s individual mandate, a decision that is still quick to spark conservative anger.

Cruz, on Thursday, compared the DACA decision to the health care ruling.

“That’s not clever. That’s lawless. The decision today was lawless. It was gamesmanship,” Cruz added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

