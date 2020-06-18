https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/scarf-worn-pelosi-schumer-linked-empire-involved-west-african-slave-trade/

(BREITBART) A “fact check” by USA Today found scarves worn by several congressional Democrats last week, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Check Schumer, are linked to an empire that sold and traded enslaved Africans.

The group knelt in the Capitol Visitors Center for a photo op for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the duration a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

