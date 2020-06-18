https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/schiff-opens-door-investigating-boltons-claims/

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whose career in Congress since the 2016 election essentially has been to investigate Donald Trump, is indicating there might be more coming.

He said this week, as controversy swirled over the pending release of former Ambassador John Bolton’s book about his time in the Trump administration, that he’s “discussing” whether Bolton’s claims need to be reviewed.

The Washington Examiner reported Schiff revealed, “I’ll be discussing this with the speaker and with my fellow chairs about what next steps may be necessary.”

He continued, “We haven’t had a chance to read the book. Only excerpts. So I’ll want to look deeply into the allegations and have a chance to confer about what the Congress should do about what John Bolton has to say at this very belated moment.”

As part of the promotion of the coming book, Bolton has released some of his accusations, including that he said Trump’s focus was his re-election, and he wanted help from foreign leaders in that effort.

Another member of Trump’s administration who was in the room for the conversation from which Bolton drew that claim said it didn’t happen.

Specifically, a section of the book that was leaked for publicity claimed Trump asked for reelection help from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” Bolton claimed.

Schiff charged that was the “parallel” to what the president did with Ukraine, “which was subjugate the country’s interest to his own political fortunes and try to get a foreign country to illicitly help him in his campaign.”

Bolton also claimed the president told Xi “he should go forward with these concentration camps for the Uighurs and that it was the right thing to do. That is such a betrayal of everything our country stands for, such a betrayal on a massive scale of our support for human rights. I don’t know which is more disturbing, frankly. But both prove his unfitness for office,” Schiff claimed.

The White House is trying to halt the book, explaining it has classified information that cannot be made public.

Schiff, despite his interest in Bolton’s claims, isn’t exactly happy with the former Washington bureaucrat, since Bolton refused to testify before the impeachment hearing earlier this year.

Schiff was the one who claimed for years he had seen evidence that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, a claim that was thoroughly debunked by the FBI special counsel. He also was a key player in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failed impeach-and-remove agenda against Trump earlier this year.

WND reported only weeks ago that Schiff still believes there’s evidence of Trump collusion with Russia.

Schiff insisted his House Intelligence Committee investigators uncovered “significant evidence” of “Trump campaign efforts to seek, make use of, and cover-up Russian help in the 2016 presidential election.”

His comments came after House Intelligence Committee, under pressure from Republicans, released 57 witness transcripts from its Russia investigation. Top Obama officials testified under oath that they had no direct evidence of Trump-Russia collusion even though they declared the opposite in TV interviews.

And Schiff already has demanded a further investigation of Trump.

He joined with California Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris in proposing a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to “probe” the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.

