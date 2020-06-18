http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_1GYeYS34uM/

House Intelligence Committee chair and ex-impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he will consult with fellow California Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other chairmen on “next steps” regarding allegations raised in John Bolton’s new book.

“We will continue to hold Trump accountable, and work to expose his abuses and corruption. In the coming days, we will be consulting with the Speaker and other chairs on next steps,” Schiff said in a statement released Thursday.

Bolton’s book, according to reports, claims that Trump told Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to buy more agricultural products from American farmers, which would help him win reelection.

Bolton does not provide actual quotes from Trump. Instead, he reportedly wrote about a meeting with Trump and Xi:

He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. … He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.

Democrats are claiming that Trump’s alleged remarks constitute asking for help in an election from a foreign power, versus Trump trying to negotiate the best outcome in trade talks for American farmers.

Schiff called it part of a “pattern and practice” of abusing his power for personal and political gain, and raising old claims from the unsuccessful effort to impeach Trump.

“Notwithstanding John Bolton’s self-serving silence during the impeachment investigation, the allegations he raises are very serious,” Schiff wrote. “They further demonstrate what we proved at trial, not only regarding his Ukraine misconduct, but more consequentially, that he has a pattern and practice of abusing his power for personal and political gain.”

He also blasted Bolton for refusing to testify during the impeachment hearings, and wanting to save it for his book, from which he is expected to financially and personally profit.

“John Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot,” Schiff said.

“When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said that he would sue the House if he was subpoenaed. When Senate Republicans blocked Bolton’s testimony during the Senate trial to protect Trump, we asked if Bolton would be willing to provide written testimony before the trial was over. He refused, again, and decided to save it for his book,” he added.

