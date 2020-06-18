https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-segregation-running-mate-vetting/2020/06/18/id/972962

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. — who famously locked horns with Joe Biden last year for “defending segregationists” — now says she would be “honored” if she was asked to be his vice presidential pick.

In an interview Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” Harris said she is all in for the former vice president in his his race against President Donald Trump.

“I’d be honored if asked, and I’m honored to be a part of the conversation,” Harris said of her consideration for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic presidential ticket.

“But honestly, let me just tell you something: I will do everything in my power wherever I am to help Joe Biden win. I believe this is the most — and this is not rhetoric — I truly believe this is the most important election of our lifetime.

“Justice is on the ballot in 2020, and saying goodbye to Donald Trump and, you know, go back to Trump Tower has to be imperative of all of us,” she added.

Host Stephen Colbert asked Harris how she went from being a “passionate opponent” of Biden during the Democratic presidential debates to enthusiastic supporter.

In one June 2019 debate, Harris not only criticized Biden for “defending segregationists” in the Senate, but also for his opposition to mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools.

But in her Wednesday interview, she laughed and said, “It was a debate.”

“Literally, it was a debate; it was called a debate,” she said, adding, “I am 1,000% supportive of Joe Biden, and I will, again, do everything I can to make sure he’s elected.”

