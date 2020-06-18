https://www.theblaze.com/news/some-people-work-dan-crenshaw-burns-beto-orourke-for-claiming-texas-reopened-too-soon

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw shut down fellow Texan and former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D) on Thursday, after the Democrat attacked Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for reopening the state following months of citizens being unable to earn a living due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Crenshaw made his point to O’Rourke — who is also a failed senatorial and presidential candidate — by reminding him that “some people work.”

What are the details?

O’Rourke tweeted, “Against advice of public health experts Abbott reopened too soon, put Texans in harm’s way (especially African Americans, Latinos & low-wage workers), won’t let cities manage increased health risk by requiring masks & now blames young people for record level of hospitalizations.”

He argued the situation is “a case of those who believe government is the problem making government the problem,” telling his followers, “What can we do? Stay home when possible, wear masks when we leave the house, follow public health guidance & register, organize, & vote to elect a new government in Texas.”

But Crenshaw wasn’t having it.

The Republican replied, “Let me get this straight Beto: you think lockdowns help low wage workers? You mean all those who lost their jobs because of universal lockdowns that you advocate for?”

Crenshaw then pointed out: “Not everyone lives in a nice mansion. Some people work. And they’re not gonna let you keep them captive to fear.”

Crenshaw’s dig was not overtly personal, but could certainly be interpreted as such. Regardless, it served as a signal flagging O’Rourke’s privilege.

Newsweek reported that O’Rourke, a radical leftist, was one of the most wealthy members of Congress when he served in the House of Representatives. The outlet noted that according to the New York Times, he is married to the daughter of a billionaire, so Crenshaw’s comments served as a reminder that O’Rourke is not living in the same world as those for whom he purports to advocate.

But O’Rourke is aware of that. In 2018, the former congressman told The Associated Press, “I was very fortunate, and I recognize that a lot of people don’t have that same fortune.”

