(ALPHANEWS MINNESOTA) Nearly a quarter of the homes for sale and 43% of the apartments for rent in Minneapolis hit the market since violent rioting began in the city.

It appears that residents of Minneapolis are looking to leave their city amidst a wave of unrest and a campaign lead by the progressive city council to abolish its own police force. 22% of the 612 homes listed for sale in Minneapolis on Zillow were posted there within the last two weeks. A staggering 43% of the 740 apartments for rent listed on Zillow hit the site since the riots began. Zillow is the premiere online real estate service.

Below are two screenshots from the Zillow website that show how many homes have been listed for sale in the last 14 days versus how many homes are listed on the site in total.

