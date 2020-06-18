https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/state-department-race-mary-elizabeth-taylor/2020/06/18/id/973011

A State Department official resigned Thursday over President Donald Trump’s response to racial tensions around the country, The Washington Post reported.

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, said in her resignation letter, Trump’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions,” reported the Post, which said it had obtained a copy of the message.

Taylor, 30, was the youngest person to hold her position, and the first black woman in the job, according to the Post.

“The president’s comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions,” Taylor said in the letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Post reported.

“I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.”

The State Department declined to comment in response to a question from The Associated Press.

In her role, Taylor helped guide more than 400 presidential appointments through the Senate, including those of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and CIA director Gina Haspel, the Post reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

