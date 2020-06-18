https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/steven-crowder-felony-murder-we-are-now-all-extremists

According to the mob, a drunk guy can pass out in a Wendy’s drive-thru, fail a breathalyzer, and resist arrest. Then, he can punch a cop, steal his stun gun, and aim the weapon at the police officer.

A drunk man with priors can do all of that and not expect to get shot?

The state of Georgia charged fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder on Wednesday. Here’s a “fun” fact: In the state of Georgia, felony murder carries a maximum penalty of death.

Steven Crowder went off on the court’s decision to charge Rolfe with felony murder. “This is the line in the sand…”

(Content warning: Rough language):

FELONY MURDER?! We are now all ‘extremists’… [embedded content]

