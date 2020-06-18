https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/supremes-say-trump-administration-didnt-follow-rules-cancel-daca/

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that the Trump administration didn’t jump through all the necessary administrative hoops that are required for it to cancel Barack Obama’s immigrant-protecting DACA program.

The opinion specifically said the court was not deciding on whether the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program should, in fact, be dropped.

It just said the Trump administration’s move to rescind it failed to follow the rules of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Fox News reported the 5-4 decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who once again joined far-left members of the court.

The cancellation process, the court said, was “arbitrary and capricious.”

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern,'” Roberts said. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

Roberts claimed in his majority opinion that the Trump administration didn’t consider the “conspicuous issues” regarding the “forbearance,” or the impact on those in the program, which essentially allows them exemptions from federal law so they can remain in the United States.

“That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner,” the opinion said. “The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.”

Obama granted some 700,000 people who are in the United States illegally exemption from federal law because they arrived as children.

They are given two-year periods of deferred action from deportation, renewable, and become eligible for a work permit.

But the program was never implemented by Congress, only by Obama’s orders. Trump decided to withdraw that order, and the courts interfered, now ordering that the process to shut it down was flawed.

The fight was so clouded that the nine justices that they generated some half a dozen opinions on the one question, including multiple opinions that agreed partly with the majority, and agreed partly with the dissent.

Sonia Sotomayor, for example, advocated for the “Equal Protection Clause” of the U.S. Constitution be applied to the illegal aliens involved in the case. She reached into the 2016 presidential campaign and took quotes from then-candidate Donald Trump about the issue as details that should be reviewed by the court.

The majority dissent, written by Clarence Thomas, went directly to the heart of the fight.

“Between 2001 and 2011, Congress considered over two dozen bills that would have granted lawful status to millions of aliens who were illegally brought to this country as children. Each of those legislative efforts failed. In the wake of this impasse, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Barack Obama took matters into its own hands. Without any purported delegation of authority from Congress and without undertaking a rule-making, DHS unilaterally created a program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The three-page DACA memorandum made it possible for approximately 1.7 million illegal aliens to qualify for temporary lawful presence and certain federal and state benefits. When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, his Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, acting through yet another memorandum, rescinded the DACA memorandum. To state it plainly, the Trump administration rescinded DACA the same way that the Obama administration created it: unilaterally, and through a mere memorandum.

“Today the majority makes the mystifying determination that this rescission of DACA was unlawful,” the dissent explained. “The majority does not even attempt to explain why a court has the authority to scrutinize an agency’s policy reasons for rescinding an unlawful program….”

Thomas charged the majority was influenced by political correctness, and explained that the court gave presidential administrations the perfect way to bind their successors to whatever programs they prefer.

That would be by “unlawfully adopting significant legal changes through executive branch agency memoranda. Even if the agency lacked authority to effectuate the changes, the changes cannot be undone by the same agency in a successor administration unless the successor provides sufficient policy justifications to the satisfaction of this court.”

Thomas explained the program was created illegally, and therefore “was unlawful from its inception.”

