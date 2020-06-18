https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/teen-vogue-now-pushing-karl-marx-teen-daughters/

Karl Marx’s legacy is death. Over 100 million human beings dead in 100 years of Marxism.

This does not include the the suffering, pain and abject poverty Marxism brought to this world.

But that won’t stop today’s left from pushing this godless doctrine on the masses once again. In fact real energy behind the Democrat Party today is its Socialist wing.

Socialist Bernie Sanders almost won the Democrat primary this year just like he almost did in 2016.

For the past several years Teen Vogue has gone further and further to the left. In 2019 Teen Vogue wrote that patriotic anthems are racist on the 4th of July.

One year later and now Teen Vogue is pushing Karl Marx.

Via M3thods.

