New York Police van on fire at recent riots.

Avowed Socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down the New York economy for months.

Then he sat back as rioters destroyed Manhattan during violent Black Lives Matter riots.

Here is a SHOCKING video of Manhattan from this week of all the stores and businesses boarded up thanks to the looting and violence of the recent far left protesters.

#NewYork #Manhattan looks like a #warzone all boarded up after two days of looting by “protesters”. (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/RSAfc2Iza5 — Issac George (@issac_george) June 4, 2020

Then days later Mayor de Blasio shifted millions in police funding to “local youth groups.”

NYC Mayor De Blasio to shift NYPD funding to “local youth groups” pic.twitter.com/l03H6QFrTS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 7, 2020

This came after police officers were shot, stabbed and ran over in one week of protests.

So it should come as no surprise that Manhattan apartment contracts declined over 80% in May.

What a shock.

Via After the Bell:

