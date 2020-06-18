https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-administration-condemned-chinas-muslim-concentration-camps-year-bolton-says-trump-approved/

(BREITBART) Former National Security Advisor John Bolton claims President Donald Trump told China’s president to go ahead with Muslim concentration camps in June 2019, but the Trump administration had condemned them already in July 2018.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Thursday to promote his new book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, Bolton claimed that Trump gave Chinese Premier Xi Jinping the go-ahead to round up millions of Uighurs:

At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.

However, almost a year before, the Trump administration had specifically condemned China’s concentration camps at the first-ever Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, DC in July 2018.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

