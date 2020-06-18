https://thehill.com/policy/international/503365-trump-appointee-ousts-multiple-officials-within-us-media-agency-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE‘s pick to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) on Wednesday night ousted multiple officials overseeing news outlets that work within the organization, fueling concerns that the administration is looking to impose its views on the agency’s independent, international broadcast networks.

Michael Pack, who was confirmed by the Senate to lead the USAGM earlier this month, dismissed the heads of four news organizations, according to multiple reports.

Among them was Jamie Fly, who took over as head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in August 2019. Fly wrote an email to colleagues late Wednesday evening saying he was relieved of his duties as president and CEO “effective immediately,” according to a copy obtained by The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-RFE/RL chief said he was leaving “with great sadness” and that leading the organization for a year “has been the honor of a lifetime.”

“I had hoped to work with you much longer and to make progress on the initiatives that we’ve begun to help ensure that RFE/RL is as impactful in the coming decades as it was over the last 70 years,” he wrote.

He said Daisy Sindelar, the current editor in chief of RFE/RL, would take over as Acting president.

Pack on Wednesday also fired the heads of the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Radio Free Asia and the Open Technology Fund, an internet freedom grantee of the agency, the New York Times and CNN reported.

Libby Liu, the fired-head of the Open Technology Fund, had offered her resignation and planned to leave in July but was fired by Pack anyway, according to CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firings follow the resignations on Monday of two senior editors of Voice of America (VOA), Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara, the flagship broadcast service under USAGM.

Pack is a conservative filmmaker under investigation for allegedly misusing funds from his nonprofit Public Media Fund towards his for-profit film agency. Pack is also an ally of the ultra-conservative former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Former Trump adviser Jason Miller to join reelection campaign GOP lawmaker calls on Senate to confirm Michael Pack as head of US media agency MORE.

Critics of Pack’s appointment fear he will compromise the independence of the congressionally-funded broadcast networks and impose partisan senior leadership.

His first appointment appears to be Jeffrey Shapiro as head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, CNN reported. Shapiro is also an ally of Bannon.

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezLighthizer denies Bolton claim that Trump asked Xi for election help GOP’s Obama-era probes fuel Senate angst Government watchdog: ‘No evidence’ Pompeo violated Hatch Act with Kansas trips MORE (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which has oversight of USAGM, called the firings an “egregious breach” of the independence of the broadcast networks.

“As feared, Michael Pack has confirmed he is on a political mission to destroy the USAGM’s independence and undermine its historic role,” Menendez said in a statement Thursday. “The wholesale firing of the Agency’s network heads, and disbanding of corporate boards to install President Trump’s political allies is an egregious breach of this organization’s history and mission from which it may never recover.”

He added, “This latest attack is sadly the latest – but not the last – in the Trump Administration’s efforts to transform U.S. institutions rooted in the principles of democracy into tools for the President’s own personal agenda.”

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelBolton takes hits from all sides over book The Hill’s Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead Schumer endorses Engel in competitive primary fight MORE (D-N.Y.) had said earlier Wednesday he learned that Pack had retreated from his plan to fire senior leadership, having raised the alarm about such a purge the day before.

Yet Engel said he remained deeply concerned about the new leadership at USAGM and was planning to keep an eye on the agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

