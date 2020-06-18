https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-blasts-supreme-court-decision-daca-turncoat-john-roberts-sides-liberal-justices/

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that President Trump cannot end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a Bush appointee, once again sided with the liberal justices to ban President Trump from ending the DACA program.

Justice Thomas said in his dissent that Thursday’s SCOTUS decision is “An effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision.”

Trump took to Twitter and blasted the Supreme Court in a pair of tweets.

TRENDING: Quaker Oats Announces It Is Changing Name Of Aunt Jemima Due To ‘Racial Stereotype’

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” Trump said.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” Trump said in a follow up tweet.

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Thursday’s SCOTUS ruling was the second time this week the highest court of the land decided against conservatives.

The Supreme Court on Monday hijacked Congress’s power to legislate and redefined “sex” to “sexual orientation” or “gender identity.”

The SCOTUS decided by a 6-3 vote to essentially rewrite a federal civil right’s law.

For years the left has been fighting to change this federal law, and on Monday, 6 unelected judges rewrote the law.

Justice Alito fired a warning shot and said Monday’s ruling could destroy women’s sports, weaken religious freedom, weaken freedom of speech and personal privacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

