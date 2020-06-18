https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-initiative-aims-reduce-high-suicide-rate-among-veterans/

(DAILY SIGNAL) After fighting alongside his fellow Marines in the war in Iraq, Chad Hiser survived a battle that killed 18 other troops. Just three days days later, a friendly-fire incident injured others. But 15 years ago, Hiser almost didn’t survive his own battle that came after he was honorably discharged.

“I returned home feeling guilty for surviving. Shame for feeling like I hadn’t done enough. The war was still in my mind. I was detached physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Hiser, who is now involved with the Wounded Warrior Project, said Wednesday at a White House event. “I was angry and isolated from the world, including my family.”

Read the full story ›

