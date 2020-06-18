https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503378-trump-lashes-out-at-supreme-court-after-daca-ruling-shotgun-blasts-to

President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE on Thursday lashed out at the Supreme Court after it issued a ruling against his move to rescind deportation protections for young undocumented immigrants, asserting it was the latest in a string of “politically charged” decisions from the court.

In a pair of tweets, Trump called recent decisions by the court “shotgun blasts” in the face of conservatives, saying voters should back his reelection bid this fall in an effort to get more justices on the court. He also questioned whether the court disliked him personally.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump tweeted. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

The president criticized the Supreme Court shortly after justices in a 5-4 decision blocked the Trump administration’s effort to revoke the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields 700,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The decision, however, leaves the door open for Trump to revoke the program in the future if his administration provides a better rationale for doing so. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s liberal bloc in issuing the ruling.

Trump’s criticism of the court also comes days after it ruled in a landmark decision that employees cannot be fired for being gay or transgender. That decision was 6-3, with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchFranklin Graham sounds off on SCOTUS ruling over LGBTQ worker rights The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Bending the COVID-19 curve proves temporary for many states Obama wishes country a ‘Happy Pride month’ after SCOTUS decision protecting LGBTQ rights MORE, a Trump appointee, authoring the majority opinion.

The decisions were surprising, given the 5-4 majority that conservatives hold on the Supreme Court bench. Trump on Thursday echoed the frustrations many conservatives have expressed towards a Supreme Court that they assumed would deliver for them.

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” Trump wrote in another tweet on Thursday morning.

