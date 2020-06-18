https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-decisions-trump-gop/2020/06/18/id/972906

President Donald Trump is ripping the Supreme Court for “horrible and politically charged decisions.”

His comments came in tweets on Thursday morning after the High Court had rejected his effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) is illegal.

On Monday, the court had ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Trump, while not specifically citing either ruling, tweeted: “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!

And he added: “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

