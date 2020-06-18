https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/daca-illegal-immigrants/2020/06/18/id/972933

President Donald Trump does not want a “political” solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Trump made his comments in a Thursday afternoon tweet. He wrote: “As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.”

The high court on Thursday rejected Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants covered by DACA.

For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

Earlier in the day, Trump had ripped the Supreme Court for “horrible and politically charged decisions.”

