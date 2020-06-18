https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-stepmother-of-police-officer-charged-in-rayshard-brooks-shooting-fired-from-her-job-company-releases-statement

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Thursday evening that the stepmother of Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, the officer who allegedly shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, has been fired from her job at mortgage company in the area.

“Until today, his stepmother, her name is Melissa Rolfe, was the HR director at a place called Equity Prime Mortgage in Atlanta, Georgia,” Carlson said. “But today, she was let go. She’s no longer in that role, apparently she was fired and her only crime was being officer Rolfe’s stepmother.”

“According to source familiar with the matter who spoke to this program, Rolfe was promised that her job was safe, but today she was told, ‘we have to terminate our relationship with you,’” Carlson continued. “No other explanation was offered and honestly no other explanation was needed, it was obvious what happened.”

“Rolfe has already been scrubbed from the company’s website, wiped away as the Bolshevik’s did with those who lost favor with Joseph Stalin,” Carlson added. “That will keep happening until lawmakers decided to resist the mob and protect ordinary people from its predations. This is where the country is going, it’s becoming a place where you can be punished for the supposed misdeeds of your relatives. You don’t want to be that country. All of us should put on the breaks immediately.”

Later in the program, Carlson said that the company reached out and claimed that Rolfe was fired for social media posts, but did not elaborate on what the posts were or what they said.

Carlson concluded, “The bottom line is, it seems pretty clear they fired this woman because of who her step son was, and just to restate the obvious, that shouldn’t happen in this country because it’s wrong and people should say it’s wrong or it will continue to keep happening.”

