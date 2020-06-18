https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/tuckers-ratings-go-roof-watched-cable-news-host-last-week/

Just a few days ago, leftists once again tried targeting Tucker Carlson’s advertisers in an effort to silence him.

Not only did that not work, but Tucker’s ratings are exploding.

Last week he was the most watched host on cable news.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Tucker Carlson most-watched cable news host despite advertisers dropping his show Fox News’s Tucker Carlson was the most-watched cable news host last week despite multiple companies pulling advertisements from his show for his comments on the Black Lives Matter movement. Carlson had 4 million viewers tune in to his program and 680,000 people from the coveted 25-54 age bracket between June 8-14, according to Nielsen ratings. Carlson bested host Sean Hannity, who had 3.9 million viewers, as well as Laura Ingraham, who earned 3.5 million viewers. “FOX News Channel (FNC) continued its dominance as the most-watched network in all of cable across total day and primetime, advancing its winning streak to 23 straight weeks in total day and 21 weeks in a row in primetime among total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research,” a Fox News press release read. “During breaking news coverage of the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the network also topped the cable competition across both dayparts in total viewers and the younger demographic.” Carlson has come under fire in recent days for his comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to advertisers such as T-Mobile and Papa John’s pulling their ads.

Just look at these numbers.

Tucker is even beating Hannity’s ratings now.

Tucker Carlson beat Sean Hannity’s ratings for the month of April. For the first time since Bill O’Reilly left, Sean Hannity is no longer number one at Fox News. https://t.co/dY3UIly8vC — National File (@NationalFile) April 29, 2020

The more the left attacks him, the stronger he becomes.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

