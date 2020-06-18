https://thehill.com/policy/technology/503514-twitter-flags-trump-tweet-featuring-fake-cnn-chyron-as-manipulated-media

Twitter has flagged a tweet from President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE as containing “manipulated media” after the president tweeted a clip of a black toddler and a white toddler edited to include a CNN chyron reading “terrified todler[sic] runs from racist baby.”

The initial video, which was widely circulated online long before the tweet, shows the two children running towards each other and embracing.

It has been edited to include ominous background music and the fictitious CNN headline. The video reverts to the original clip midway through, cutting to a title reading “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill.

The tweet marks the third time the social media platform has flagged a tweet by the president.

On the first occasion, Twitter appended the president’s comments on mail-in voting, a frequent topic for Trump, as containing misinformation about an election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly thereafter, the social platform flagged a second tweet about unrest after the death of George Floyd that included the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” as promoting violence.

Trump has pushed back sharply against flags from the platform, announcing an executive order shortly after the first time a tweet was flagged that directed the federal government to consider removing some of social media platforms’ legal protections.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta Civil rights groups call for Facebook ad boycott The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senate unveils police reform bill as House works on its own bill MORE, by contrast, has said he does not consider it within the website’s purview to fact-check or remove political content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

