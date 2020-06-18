https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-twitter-cnn/2020/06/18/id/973025

Twitter labeled a tweet from President Donald Trump as “manipulated media” which contained a video reportedly from a “right-wing meme account” that seemed intended to mock CNN.

The video shows a white child running behind a black child on a sidewalk with the CNN logo and a headline that reads: “TERRIFIED TODLER (SIC) RUNS FROM RACIST BABY.”

The video then shows the two children run toward each other and hug, without the CNN logo.

The next screen that appears is black with text that says: “America is not the problem. Fake news is. If you see something, say something.”

More than an hour after Trump posted the video, Twitter tagged it with a “manipulated media” label. Twitter describes the designation as applying to tweets that “deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.”

Mediaite described the video as from “a popular, right-wing meme account,” but did not identify it.

Related News:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

