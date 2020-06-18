https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/video-shows-blm-protester-freak-infant-stops-breathing-run-cop-help/

(THE BLAZE) Video captured the alarming moment in Palmdale, California, when a mother at a Black Lives Matter protest ran for help from a police officer when her baby stopped breathing.

The woman is seen on the security camera footage running toward a police officer after her 11-month-old baby boy stopped breathing. She had been participating in a protest at a local park.

The department said the child lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

