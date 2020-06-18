https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-candace-owens-absolutely-destroys-rapper-t-heated-debate-black-america/

A resurfaced video of Candace Owens absolutely destroying rapper T.I. in a debate about Black America is going viral due to the current situation of Black Lives Matter riots taking place in the streets.

In the debate, which took place in September 2019, Owens stated facts about Black America, such as the fact that the single-motherhood rate of Black Americans has increased from 25% to 75% ever since the failed Democrat Party welfare programs of the 1960s.

Meanwhile, T.I. spent his time spewing out typical liberal deranged TDS nonsense about Trump being “racist”.

Needless to say, Owens won the debate with ease.

WATCH:

