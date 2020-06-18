https://www.dailywire.com/news/chick-fil-a-ceo-appears-to-justify-rioters-burning-down-wendys-restaurant-urges-white-people-to-repent-of-racism

During a sit-down conversation with Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, Christian rapper Lecrae, and Pastor Louie Giglio posted on Monday, Cathy urged white people to repent of their racism and justified rioters looting and burning down a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, following the death of Rayshard Brooks on Friday.

“We as caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful,” Cathy said, according to BuckSexton.com. “We’re just adding to it.”

“Our silence is so huge at this time,” he said, channeling the far-left refrain that “silence is violence.” “We cannot be silent. Somebody has to fight and God has so blessed our city, but it’s shameful how we let things get so out of whack.”

Then, before literally polishing the shoes of Lecrae, who is black, Cathy added that white Christians should have a “sense of shame” and an “apologetic heart.”

“Any expressions of a contrite heart, of a sense of humility, a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment … an apologetic heart,” he said, “I think that’s what our world needs to hear today.”

During the same sit-down, the chicken chain CEO seemed to justify the burning down of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Friday, citing black people’s “incredible amounts of frustration and pain” that “white people” are “simply just out-of-sight, out-of-mind oblivious to.”

“I think, before we try to jump into action, I would say that we need a period of contrition, and a broken heart in the city of Atlanta,” said Cathy. “And a sense of real identity, not just criticizing people that are burning down that restaurant last night. We’ve got a heart for the Rayshard Brooks and others that you’ve (Lecrae) mentioned, we’ve gotta have a sense of empathy of what led to this. This is a tip of the iceberg of incredible amounts of frustration and pain that the whole spectrum of the African American community [is feeling] … that most of us white people are simply just out-of-sight, out-of-mind oblivious to. We cannot let this moment pass.”

Later in the sit-down, the CEO said that “a dozen Chick-fil-A restaurants have been vandalized in the last week,” while urging “white people” to feel the “pain” of the rioters.

In 2019, Chick-fil-A announced a stop to their donations to Christian-based charities deemed “anti-LGBT” by the Left, The Daily Wire reported:

In an interview with Bisnow, Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos announced that the famous fried chicken chain plans to make significant changes in which charities it donates to, in part because “as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are.” Amid continued boycotts of the highly popular and successful chain over its donations to supposed “anti-LGBT” groups and causes, Tassopoulos revealed that the company’s foundation will no longer donate to some high-profile Christian organizations.

In the aftermath of the announcement, LGBT group GLAAD ripped the company for allegedly still being anti-LGBT.

